‘We Saw People Dropping’: Eyewitnesses Give Harrowing Accounts of Las Vegas Concert Mass Shooting

Harrowing eyewitness accounts are emerging from the scene of a Las Vegas country music concert where a gunman opened fire from a high-rise tower above, killing at least 50 people and injuring more than 200 others.

Sunday night’s Route 91 Harvest festival was well underway across Las Vegas Boulevard from the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino when the shooting erupted, officials said. Concertgoers reported bursts of weapons fire from the hotel as country singer Jason Aldean performed.

Some of the accounts occurred moments after the shooting, when it appeared that there could be multiple shooters. Police have since said they believe there was only one gunman and that he is now dead.

Here are some of the witness account captured from the scene:

"The shots just kept coming." Witness describes how people hid under her car for safety after shooting in Las Vegas https://t.co/nGJ60uDM5r pic.twitter.com/vtf8XlOO81 — CNN (@CNN) October 2, 2017

WSBTV reports RT ABC: Las Vegas shooting witness: "Lots of people got hit … One guy ended up dying in my arms" … pic.twitter.com/chk9C2Uade — 🔴Channel 1 Atlanta (@channel1atlanta) October 2, 2017

This man is a HERO‼️🙏 Las Vegas shooting witness: " I started loading them into the back of a truck." pic.twitter.com/iMkINeoela — Mr. Jameson Neat (@MrJamesonNeat) October 2, 2017

Read the full story on LATimes.com.