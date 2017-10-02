Watch Live: Officials Provide Update on Mass Shooting in Las Vegas That Left at Least 50 Dead

‘We Saw People Dropping’: Eyewitnesses Give Harrowing Accounts of Las Vegas Concert Mass Shooting

Harrowing eyewitness accounts are emerging from the scene of a Las Vegas country music concert where a gunman opened fire from a high-rise tower above, killing at least 50 people and injuring more than 200 others.

People are directed to rides outside the Thomas & Mack Center after a mass shooting at a country music festival on October 2, 2017 in Las Vegas. (Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Sunday night’s Route 91 Harvest festival was well underway across Las Vegas Boulevard from the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino when the shooting erupted, officials said. Concertgoers reported bursts of weapons fire from the hotel as country singer Jason Aldean performed.

Some of the accounts occurred moments after the shooting, when it appeared that there could be multiple shooters. Police have since said they believe there was only one gunman and that he is now dead.

Here are some of the witness account captured from the scene:

