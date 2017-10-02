You could win California Neighbor Passes to Universal Studios Hollywood™

The ultimate movie experience awaits at Universal Studios Hollywood™. KTLA 5 has special 4-packs of California Neighbor Passes for some lucky viewers. Watch the KTLA 5 News at 1pm and the KTLA 5 News at 3pm for two different code words. Then come to this page (ktla.com/universal) and enter for your chance to win four California Neighbor Passes, which gets you more than 175 days of thrills, laughter and wonder at Universal Studios Hollywood™. Good luck!

TRANSFORMERS and all related characters are trademarks of Hasbro and are used with permission. © 2017 Hasbro. © 2017 DreamWorks, LLC and Paramount Pictures Corporation. All Rights Reserved. ©2017 Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved.

SWEEPSTAKES DATES

The Sweepstakes begins at 1:00:01 p.m. PT on October 2, 2017 and ends at 11:59:59 a.m. Pacific Time on October 7, 2017 (the “Sweepstakes Period”). All entries must be submitted and received within this time period. All Rounds begin at 1:00 p.m. The entry deadline for all Rounds is 11:59:59 a.m. on the day after the code words were displayed. Any entries not received within the Sweepstakes Period, or received after the Round deadlines during the Sweepstakes Period listed above, will be disqualified.

HOW TO ENTER

NO PURCHASE NECESSSARY.

Watch for two code words on KTLA-TV during the news broadcasts (excluding commercials) listed below at the times listed below for each round of this sweepstakes:

For this round… …watch these shows… …during these times… …on this date. Round 1 KTLA 5 News at 1pm;

KTLA 5 News at 3pm 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. October 2, 2017 Round 2 KTLA 5 News at 1pm;

KTLA 5 News at 3pm 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. October 3, 2017 Round 3 KTLA 5 News at 1pm;

KTLA 5 News at 3pm 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. October 4, 2017 Round 4 KTLA 5 News at 1pm;

KTLA 5 News at 3pm 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. October 5, 2017 Round 5 KTLA 5 News at 1pm;

KTLA 5 News at 3pm 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. October 6, 2017

The first code word for each Round will be provided and displayed onscreen during the broadcast of KTLA 5 News at 1pm at the times and on the dates listed above. The second code word for each Round will be provided and displayed onscreen during the broadcast of KTLA 5 News at 3pm at the times and on the dates listed above. After the second code word is announced, go to http://www.ktla.com/universal to enter the two code words for that Round and complete and submit the online entry form by 11:59:59 a.m. on the day after the code words were announced. You must provide all information requested on the entry form, including name and telephone number. You must also have a valid e-mail account in order for your entry to be eligible. Incomplete entries will be disqualified. Entries containing incorrect code words or no code words at all will be disqualified. Copies or other mechanical reproductions, facsimiles, entries containing technical or electronic reproductions, entries containing attached files are not eligible and will be rejected. In the event of a dispute regarding the identity of an entrant, the holder of the e-mail account will be deemed the person who submitted the entry. Entries become the exclusive property of Sponsors and will not be returned or acknowledged. Limit one entry per person/e-mail address per Round. Multiple entries from the same person during the same Round will be disqualified. Sponsor is not responsible for entries that are lost, late, misaddressed or misdirected due to technical or computer failures, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable internet connections, or failed incomplete, garbled or deleted computer or networks transmissions, inability to access the website or online service, or any other technical error or malfunction.

ELIGIBILITY

Void Where Prohibited By Law.

This Sweepstakes is void where prohibited by law. This Sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of California who reside within the counties of Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Riverside, Ventura, Kern and Inyo in California, who are age 18 years of age or older as of October 2, 2017. Employees of other media companies, Sponsor, Universal Studios Hollywood (“Prize Provider”) and their respective parent corporations, subsidiaries, or affiliates, and such employees’ immediate family or household members are not eligible to enter or win the Sweepstakes.

PRIZE AND WINNER SELECTION

For each Round listed above, two Winners will be selected in a random drawing from all eligible entries for that Round within 48 hours of the conclusion of that Round.

There will be a potential total of 10 winners in this Sweepstakes. The odds of winning depend on the number of valid entries received in each Round. If an entrant is not selected on a particular day, he or she is free to enter the Sweepstakes on any subsequent day of the Sweepstakes Period. If a selected winner is not eligible, fails to give the correct code words, declines the prize, or cannot be contacted within twenty-four (24) hours of the initial notification (including, but not limited to, failure to return a phone call from Sponsors), the prize will be forfeited and may be awarded to an alternate winner randomly selected by Sponsors from all remaining valid entries for that particular day.



Up to ten (10) Prizes will be awarded. Each winner will receive four California Neighbor Passes valid for admission to Universal Studios Hollywood theme park, 100 Universal City Plaza, Universal City, CA, 91608 (the “Prize”). For more information about the prize, including details and restrictions, visit www.universalstudioshollywood.com.

The approximate retail value (“ARV”) of each Prize is $516.00.

All federal, state, and local taxes associated with the Prize, as well as all other costs or expenses involved in obtaining and participating in the Prize and any Prize related activity is the responsibility of the Winner, including, but not limited to, travel to and from the Park and any money or incidentals spent within the Park. Prizes are awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee, expressed or implied, being provided by Sponsors.

Each Prize is not replaceable if lost, stolen, or destroyed, not transferable or redeemable for cash, and may not be sold, traded, rescheduled to dates other than as set forth above, or substituted for another prize, except at the sole discretion of Sponsor and/or Prize Provider, or as provided in these rules. Sponsor and Prize Provider reserve the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value for the Prize. The Park attractions and entertainment are seasonal and subject to change without notice. The Event Tickets may not be used in conjunction with any other promotion or offer. Prize is subject to restrictions, including those stated on the Event Tickets.

All winners will be notified that he or she has been selected as a winner by telephone or by e-mail.

The winner may be required to present valid identification and the winner and any of his or her invitees may be required to sign a Statement of Eligibility and Liability and Publicity Release by the deadline established by Sponsor in order to receive the Prize. If the winner does not fulfill these requirements, the Prize will be forfeited.

GENERAL CONDITIONS

If for any reason, the Internet-related portion of these sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, tampering, fraud, technical failure, or any other cause which corrupts or threatens the administration, security or integrity of the sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate or suspend the sweepstakes or any portion of the sweepstakes. ANY ATTEMPT TO DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE FAIR AND LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THESE SWEEPSTAKES WILL RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM THE SWEEPSTAKES. Information submitted in Internet entries, including entrant’s name, address, e-mail address, etc., will be used by Sponsor and The Walt Disney Company for marketing and promotional purposes.

Sponsor reserves the right not to display code words onscreen due to the coverage of breaking news or other unforeseen circumstances. Should Sponsor choose not to display code words on any day during any Round of the Sweepstakes Period for reasons listed above, Sponsor reserves the right (but is not required) to do one of the following:

Select additional winners on other days of the Sweepstakes Period so that the total number of winners over the entire Sweepstakes Period will be 10. Extend the Sweepstakes Period so that the code words not displayed as originally scheduled may be displayed at a different time and/or on a different day Display the code words during another KTLA-TV news broadcast Take no action

Any and all schedule changes for the display of code words will be listed on the KTLA website at www.ktla.com/universal to the extent possible.

By participating in this Sweepstakes, you agree to release and hold harmless Sponsor, Prize Provider and their respective parents , subsidiaries, and affiliates, and the officers, directors, agents, and employees of all such companies from any and all damages, injuries, claims, causes of action, liabilities, expenses or losses of any kind resulting from your participation in this sweepstakes, and/or your acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of any prize and any prize related activity and travel related thereto, including without limitation, personal injury, death, property damage, defamation, infringement of intellectual property rights, and claims based on the rights of publicity and privacy.

Sponsor, Prize Provider and their affiliates and agents (collectively, the “Released Parties”) are not responsible for changes made to the Prizes being awarded, including any delay, cancellation or postponement of the Prize events, and are under no obligation to provide a substitute prize. The Released Parties are not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing or advertising of the offer, administration or execution of the Sweepstakes or in the announcements of the prizes/prize winners.

Under no circumstances shall the Released Parties be liable for indirect, incidental, consequential, special or exemplary damages, attorneys’ fees or any other damages.

Neither the failure of any Released Party to insist upon or enforce strict performance of any provision of these Official Rules or the failure, delay or omission by any Released Party in exercising any right with respect to any term of these Official Rules, will be construed as a waiver or relinquishment to any extent of such Released Party’s right to assert or rely upon any such provision or right in that or any other instance.

All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of entrants and Sponsor in connection with these Sweepstakes shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of California, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules or provisions. All disputes arising out of or relating to any prize provided by Prize Provider shall be solely and exclusively brought in state or federal courts within Los Angeles County, California. Such claims shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and all such claims shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, but in no event to include attorneys’ fees.

By participating in these sweepstakes, you also agree to have your name, photograph, voice, biographical information, and likeness used in any and all media for promotional purposes relating to these sweepstakes or future similar sweepstakes without further compensation or notice, except as prohibited by law.

For a copy of the Official Rules or the name of the winners, send a self-addressed envelope to “AFTERNOON NEWS THEME PARK GIVEAWAY OCTOBER 2017”, KTLA-TV, Attn: Creative Services, 5800 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90028, by December 31, 2017. The winners’ names will be available after the winners have been verified and the prizes have been awarded.

These Sweepstakes are subject to the privacy policy of KTLA, as posted on the KTLA website at http://www.ktla.com/privacypolicy. These Sweepstakes are also subject to the KTLA Terms of Service at http://www.ktla.com/termsofservice.