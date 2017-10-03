× Baristas at Las Vegas Shooter’s Local Starbucks Remember Him for Berating His Girlfriend

The workers behind the counter at the Starbucks inside the Virgin River Casino in Mesquite, Nev., winced whenever Stephen Paddock and his girlfriend, Marilou Danley, lined up for their usual beverages.

That’s because Paddock had a nasty habit of berating Danley in public. “It happened a lot,” Esperanza Mendoza, supervisor of the Starbucks, said Tuesday.

Their order was always the same. He’d get a venti mocha cappuccino and she a medium caramel macchiato.

Workers remembered Paddock as a tall man with a big beer belly and heavy bags under his eyes.

