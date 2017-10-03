‘I’ve Been Shot. I Love You So Much’: Husband Receives Haunting Text From Las Vegas Shooting Victim

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's a text message no one wants to receive. Shortly after a gunman opened fire and killed 59 and injured 527 during a concert in Las Vegas, one man received messages from his wife saying she had been shot.

Joseph Lambourne was at work when he received a call from his sister-in-law with the news about the mass shooting.

It was immediately followed by a text from his wife Jan that said, "I love you. I've been shot. I love you so much."

"It scared the hell out of me." Lambourne told CTV in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.

Jan had travelled to Las Vegas from Canada with a friend for the country music festival. They got split up at the concert, and Jan was taken to the hospital by an Army medic, CTV reported.

She was in critical condition but has since been upgraded to stable, according to the Canadian news network.

Her husband traveled to Las Vegas to visit his wife, who remained in the hospital and was set to undergo surgery.