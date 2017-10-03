Police Investigating USC Football Player After Alleged Incident Following Washington State Game

A USC player who was captured on video knocking over a Washington State fan after the Trojans’ football game in Pullman on Friday is being investigated by the Washington State University Police Department.

There are at least two videos of the incident. The most clear of the two shows USC No. 93 extending his arms as he appears to push the fan. USC’s roster lists No. 93 as Liam Jimmons, a reserve defensive lineman.

The Washington State University Police did not identify the player to The Times.

“We’ve reached out to see if the athlete wants to talk to us,” said Steve Hansen, the police department’s assistant chief.

