Redondo Beach Family Searching Desperately for Daughter Missing After Las Vegas Shooting

Christiana Duarte had just started as a fan service associate for the Los Angeles Kings. It was her first full-time job since she graduated from University of Arizona in the spring with a degree in business marketing.

Now she’s missing — swept up in the chaos of the mass shooting that took at least 58 lives Sunday night in Las Vegas.

A Redondo Beach native, Duarte attended the Route 91 Harvest country music festival, family friend Hayley Mullin said. Now Duarte’s family is searching for her in Las Vegas and told Mullin on Monday morning that they still had not found the young woman they call Chrissy.

“She went to the concert and as of right now is missing,” said Mullin of Redondo Beach.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

This number has been changed to 1-800-536-9488. Families can call this number to report your loved one missing. https://t.co/t1kipg7Qdr — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 3, 2017