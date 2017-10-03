South Bay Woman Missing After Las Vegas Mass Shooting Has Been Found Dead: Report

A 22-year-old South Bay woman who was missing after Sunday night’s mass shooting in Las Vegas had been confirmed dead, friends told the Daily Breeze in Torrance on Tuesday.

Christiana Duarte had attended the 91 Harvest country music festival when authorities say Stephen Haddock began shooting from a room on the 32nd floor of the nearby Mandalay Bay Hotel on the Las Vegas Strip.

She is among the 59 people who were killed in the mass shooting, the deadliest in U.S. history. More than 500 others were injured.

Duarte’s family was desperately searching for the young woman — who was a native of Redondo Beach and had recently graduated from the University of Arizona — after there were no signs of her by Monday morning, the Los Angeles Times reported.

“She went to the concert and as of right now is missing,” family friend Hayley Mullin told the Times.

Duarte had apparently lost her cellphone and ID prior to the shooting, further complicating the search for her, the newspaper reported. A friend who was with her at the concert was later found at a hospital in Las Vegas.

Duarte recently landed a job with the Los Angeles Kings, which posted about the then-missing woman on the team’s social media accounts.

A friend of Duarte’s also posted about her on Instagram, imploring people to reach out with information on her whereabouts.

Relatives went to various hospitals and police stations as they looked for Duarte, according to the Daily Breeze. There were initial reports that she was found in critical condition Monday afternoon, but that was later found to not be true.

Friends told the Daily Breeze they confirmed she was dead later that night.

LA Kings friends: Christiana Duarte was last seen at yesterday's concert in Las Vegas. Contact (866) 535-5654 if you have any information. pic.twitter.com/wNXUPnHqJ9 — LA Kings (@LAKings) October 2, 2017