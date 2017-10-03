Surviving an Active Shooter Drill With L.A. County Sheriff’s Department

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Los Angeles with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department to learn about the agency’s “Surviving an Active Shooter” training program.

The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department says “active shooter events, like those in Aurora, Colorado; Sandy Hook Elementary School; Virginia Tech and others are occurring with increasing frequency throughout the United States. The department says although the odds of being involved in such an event are low, the sudden, catastrophic nature of these attacks requires individuals, school, workplaces, and public areas think IN ADVANCE ABOUT HOW TO RESPOND! So, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has created this video “SURVIVING AN ACTIVE SHOOTER” to help people answer the question, “WHAT WOULD YOU DO?”

IF YOU HAVE TO IMMEDIATELY EXIT A LOCATION, HOW CAN YOU DO SO SAFELY?

IF YOU CANNOT GET OUTSIDE AND AWAY FROM THE THREAT, HOW CAN YOU SECURE YOURSELF AND THOSE WITH YOU AGAINST ATTACK?

IF YOU MUST CONFRONT YOUR ATTACKER, HOW CAN YOU DO IT IN A WAY THAT GIVES YOU THE BEST CHANCE OF SUCCESS?

To learn more about the options, take a look at:

Surviving an Active Shooter

“What Would You Do?”

***PLEASE NOTE: THE VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT OF A VIOLENT NATURE. VIEWER DISCREATION IS ADVISED!!!***

If you have questions or complaints, please feel free to contact me at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com or call 1-323-460-5732.

Have a GREAT day!