Sylmar Armory to Be Converted Into Year-Round ‘Bridge Housing’ for Homeless Women

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to convert an armory in Sylmar, long used as an emergency winter shelter, into a year-round facility for homeless women.

The repurposed armory, which could open as soon as December, will provide “bridge housing,” consisting of shelter and support services to help transition women into permanent housing.

Its creation comes amid a shortage of shelter beds and a debate in the county over whether to provide short-term shelter beds or long-term housing.

The board also passed a motion, partly in response to a recent Times article about the shortage of shelter beds, directing the county’s chief executive office and Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority to come up with a comprehensive plan to use Measure H funds to quickly increase shelter capacity in the county.

