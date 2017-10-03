USC Professor Detained After False Active Shooter Report Prompts Major Police Response on Campus

Los Angeles police said they found no evidence of a shooting on the USC campus Monday after reports of gunfire prompted a lockdown and a substantial LAPD response.

“No danger to community,” the Los Angeles Police Department said on Twitter after completing a search of campus buildings.

Public safety officials said evacuations were prompted by a false report that came in shortly after noon.

John Thomas, head of USC’s Department of Public Safety, said in an emailed statement, “It was reported a faculty member during class falsely told her students there was an active shooter in the building.”

