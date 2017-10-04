Arkansas Family Awarded $546K Over Bed Bugs at Hotel in Rancho Cucamonga

An Arkansas family that complained of beg bug bites while staying at a Rancho Cucamonga hotel has been awarded $546,000, which their lawyer said is the biggest judgment ever in a bed-bug-related case.

A San Bernardino County Superior Court jury unanimously awarded the damages Monday for medical bills and emotional distress from bites and rashes that Martha, Alex and Marcus McKindra said they suffered during a 2013 stay at the Hilton Garden Inn Ontario/Rancho Cucamonga.

“I’m hopeful this verdict will send a message throughout the industry to make sure adequate policies, procedures and protocol are in place so that other people are not needlessly endangered,” said Brian Virag, the attorney representing the family.

A man who described himself as the general manager of the Hilton Garden Inn but refused to give his name declined to comment, saying he wasn’t in charge of the hotel when the 2013 incident occurred. A spokesperson for the hotel franchise firm, Hilton Worldwide, could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

