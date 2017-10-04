The Athletic Director for Harvard Westlake Matt LaCour joined us live to tell us all about the MVPDrive Robotic Tackling Dummy. A group of researchers and engineers at Dartmouth College, led by their Head Football Coach Buddy Teevens, decided it was time to put an end to player on player tackling during practice. Studies have shown that the majority of injuries were taking place during practice so they created this robot. By simulating human motion, the MVPDrive allows players to practice tackling, blocking, pursuing, evading and throwing at a mobile target, without the collisions and fatigue, associated with teammate on teammate training. The MVPDrive is the first of its kind and the only remote controlled self-righting robotic tackling dummy in the world! For more information on the MVPDrive Robotic Tackling Dummy, click HERE.
Changing The Way Football Players Practice With MVP Drive Robotic Tackling Dummy.
-
NFL Players, Coaches, Team Owners Demonstrate During Anthem After Trump Says Players Who Protest Should Be Fired
-
Trump’s Culture Wars Take Over American Sports
-
Student Killed in Washington School Shooting Tried to Confront Shooter and Other ‘Courageous Action’ May Have Stopped Suspect, Sheriff Says
-
While His Teammates Stayed in Locker Room, Army Veteran Steelers Player Stood for Anthem
-
Study: CTE Discovered in 99% of Donated Brains From Deceased NFL players
-
-
Cowboys and Cardinals Players Lock Arms in Protest of Trump’s Comments Against the NFL
-
Police Investigating USC Football Player After Alleged Incident Following Washington State Game
-
Backlash Grows Against NFL Players Who Take a Knee During Anthem
-
Pat Tillman’s Widow Asks President Trump Not to Politicize Her Husband’s Service
-
Alejandro Villanueva, Steelers Player Who Stood for National Anthem, Says He Regrets His Actions
-
-
Are NFL Players Required to Stand During the National Anthem? What the League’s Rulebook Says
-
Trump Responds to NFL Protests: ‘Standing With Locked Arms Is Good, Kneeling is Not Acceptable’
-
Man Holding American Flag Kneels as President Trump’s Motorcade Passes in Indianapolis