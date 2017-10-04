Dean & Ayesha Sherzai, M.D./The Alzheimer’s Solution

Dean and Ayesha Sherzai are doctors and co-directors of the Brain Health and Alzheimer’s Prevention Program at Loma Linda University Medical Center. They are the authors of “The Alzheimer’s Solution: A Breakthrough Program to Prevent and Reverse the Symptoms of Cognitive Decline at Every Age.” The neurologists say that it’s possible to reduce the risk of getting Alzheimer’s disease by 90% and to slow the progression of symptoms in people who’ve already been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

During this podcast, you’ll hear the doctors explain how even slight changes in the way we eat, sleep, exercise and socialize can result in significant impacts in brain health. You’ll hear their passion to help patients and to educate the public, and you’ll learn immediate steps you can take today to improve your brain’s health.

