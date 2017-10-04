× Elite L.A. School Reaches Settlement With Former Student Who Was Impregnated by Her English Teacher

Marlborough School has reached a settlement agreement with Chelsea Burkett, 33, who was impregnated by an English teacher when she was a student there.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Michael P. Linfield presided over the agreement, whose details have been sealed under a confidentiality clause .

Burkett’s lawyer David Ring also represents another former student who says she was abused by the teacher. The other woman filed her lawsuit under a pseudonym.

“It has been a very difficult road for Chelsea and the other victim,” Ring said in a statement. “We are very pleased that Chelsea’s case reached a resolution against Marlborough.”

