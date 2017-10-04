FDA Files Lawsuit Against Exposition Park Food Processor, Alleging Its Seafood May Have Dangerous Bacteria

Federal authorities have filed a lawsuit alleging that seafood distributed by a Los Angeles processing firm was prepared under conditions that may have contaminated it with dangerous bacteria.

The civil complaint alleges that Michel Cordon Bleu Inc. of Los Angeles, and its owner and President Michel G. Blanchet, failed to maintain “controls necessary to minimize the potential for microorganism growth and contamination.”

It was filed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Central District Court of California on behalf of the Food and Drug Administration.

According to the complaint, the FDA inspected Michel Cordon Bleu’s facility, at 3625 S. Western Ave., several times, including twice in 2016, and found conditions that could lead to contamination by the bacteria that cause listeriosis and botulism.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.