Indigenous Peoples Day to Replace Columbus Day in L.A. County Starting in 2019 After Motion Passes

Starting in 2019, the second Monday in October will be observed as Indigenous Peoples Day instead of Columbus Day, according to a motion passed by the L.A. County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

The motion, which makes Indigenous Peoples Day an official county holiday, also designates Oct. 12 as Italian American Heritage Day.

“The motion, let me be clear, is not about erasing history,” said Supervisor Hilda Solis, who introduced it with Supervisor Sheila Kuehl. “This is about understanding that for centuries, America’s ancestors oppressed certain groups of people. And while we can’t change the past, we can acknowledge and make that history right today.”

The county joins several cities across the U.S., including Seattle, Albuquerque, N.M., and Denver, which have replaced Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.