L.A. County Coroner Investigating Tom Petty’s Death

The Los Angeles County coroner will determine the cause of death for singer-songwriter Tom Petty, officials said Wednesday.

Petty, 66, died Monday at UCLA Medical Center after he became unconscious at his Malibu home. A statement from the performer’s manager said Petty died of cardiac arrest.

Though the singer’s death isn’t considered suspicious, an official determination of the cause of death is the jurisdiction of the coroner, said department spokesman Ed Winter.

The coroner investigates all deaths — even natural ones — unless the decedent has seen a doctor in the last six months.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.