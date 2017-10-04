L.A. County to Pay $4 Million to Families of Couple Killed in 2013 Palmdale Crash Involving Speeding Deputy

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved a $4-million payout to settle a wrongful death suit brought by the families of a couple killed four years ago when a sheriff’s deputy raced into a Palmdale intersection at more than 80 miles per hour and struck their car, records show.

Sara Paynter and Robert Delgadillo were killed in December 2013 when the Ford Explorer they were riding in was struck by a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department cruiser that had moments earlier been traveling at approximately 83 miles per hour, according to a district attorney’s memo. The posted speed limit was 50 mph.

The deputy, Kamal Jannah, was not responding to an emergency call and did not have his lights or siren on at the time of the wreck, according to a report released by the county.

Paynter, 20, of Van Nuys, and Delgadillo, 31, of Palmdale, were ejected from the backseat of the SUV and pronounced dead at the scene. The deputy and two other people suffered minor injuries in the crash.

