L.A. to Pay $7.5 Million to Settle Suit from Bicyclist Left Quadriplegic After Porter Ranch Crash

Los Angeles will pay $7.5 million to settle a lawsuit filed by a severely injured bicyclist, the latest in a string of costly payouts for gruesome crashes on its roads.

The City Council voted Wednesday to approve the payout and end the legal dispute with William Yao, who sued the city after a devastating crash three years ago in Porter Ranch.

Yao was riding south in a bike lane on Reseda Boulevard when his tire hit a patch of pavement that had been lifted four inches by a tree root, throwing him from his bicycle onto the pavement, according to his lawsuit. His attorney, David Roark, said Yao was wearing a helmet, but that the severe impact nonetheless left him a quadriplegic.

Roark said that before the crash, the city had gotten repeated complaints about the dangerous condition of the road, but had failed to fix it.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.