Riverside Community Gathers to Remember Las Vegas Shooting Victim Angie Gomez

Family, friends and classmates gathered for a candlelight vigil in Riverside to honor Angela "Angie" Gomez on Wednesday night.

Gomez, who died in a mass shooting at a Las Vegas country music festival on Sunday, was a "fun-loving, sweet young lady with a great sense of humor," the Riverside Unified School District said in a statement.

Her father, Steve Gomez, told the crowd that gathered at Riverside City College that he would "do anything to trade places with her."

Angie Gomez attended Riverside Polytechnic High School in California and was a member of the class of 2015.

She acted on stage with the Riverside Children's Theater, was involved in the middle and high school choir, and was a cheerleader for the high school, the school district said.