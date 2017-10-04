Stephen Paddock Was a Former Postal Carrier, IRS Agent Who ‘Preplanned Extensively’ for Las Vegas Attack

The gunman who attacked a Las Vegas country music festival installed cameras outside his hotel room, including at least one in a room service cart, to watch for approaching police officers as he carried out his rampage, officials said Tuesday.

They still haven’t offered a motive for why Stephen Paddock, 64, of Mesquite, Nev., a gambling aficionado and real estate investor, opened fire at a concert across the street from the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on Sunday night, killing 59 people and injuring more than 500 others.

But additional information obtained by investigators revealed the extent to which Paddock, who owned dozens of guns, apparently “preplanned extensively” for the attack, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said.

Before the attack, Paddock placed two cameras outside his suite and one inside, on the peephole of his door, to watch for approaching police, authorities said.

