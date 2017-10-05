× 2 Children Injured After Car Crash in Hesperia

A 5-year-old girl and a 2-year-old boy were injured after two cars crashed into each other in Hesperia, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The collision occurred on Thursday evening at the intersection of Escondido Avenue and Hollister Street, the Department said.

Two adults suffered minor to moderate injuries in the crash and were transported to a local hospital. The toddler also suffered minor to moderate injuries and was transported, officials added.

The little girl sustained the worst injuries and was airlifted to Loma Linda, the Department said.

Escondido Avenue will be closed for several hours while authorities investigate.