Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nearly 5,00 pairs of brand new sneakers were handed out at a back-to-school giveaway in downtown Los Angeles hosted by Foot Locker, where local kids were given new clothes, backpacks and lunch catered by In N Out.

Ellina Abovian reports for the KTLA 5 News at 3 on October 5, 2017.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video