Charges Dropped Against Another Officer in Oakland Police Sex Scandal

Prosecutors Thursday dropped charges against an Oakland police officer accused with several co-workers in a sprawling sex scandal that drew national attention last year, marking the fourth case in which charges against law enforcement officers implicated in the controversy have collapsed.

Alameda County Asst. Dist. Atty. Teresa Drenick said Thursday that her office will not pursue sex crime charges against Giovani LoVerde, who had been accused of felony oral copulation with a minor.

The charges against LoVerde and six other law enforcement officers stemmed from a sex scandal that rocked several East Bay departments last year, resulting in the firing of Oakland Police Chief Sean Whent.

In June 2016, a teenage Richmond, Calif., woman alleged she had sex with more than a dozen Oakland police officers, some of the encounters occurring when she was underage.

