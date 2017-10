A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy was wounded in South El Monte Thursday morning.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed the injured deputy being loaded into an ambulance in the 11200 block of Broadmead Street about 5:30 a.m.

Video showed the deputy sitting up in a gurney and apparently talking to emergency crews as he was being loaded into the ambulance.

It was unclear how the deputy was injured.

Check back for updates on this developing story.