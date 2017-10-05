Mountain Lion Found Dead Near Shadow Hills Neighborhood of Verdugo Mountains

A mountain lion was found dead in the Shadow Hills neighborhood of the Verdugo Mountains on Wednesday, according to the National Park Service.

The cause of death for P-41 is unclear because the remains had deteriorated over a few days, officials said.

The 10-year-old male mountain lion had survived the recent La Tuna Fire, which scorched about 7,000 acres in the area, but officials believe the blaze might have been a contributing factor.

The GPS function on the cougar’s collar failed earlier this summer, and biologists are not sure how the fire affected his movements.

P-41 had been tracked since May 2015 when officials were hoping to learn about the landscape of the area. He apparently never crossed the 210 Freeway or trek over to the San Gabriel Mountains, but he did cross the 2 Freeway and used parts of the San Rafael Hills, according to NPS officials.