Paper Recycling Facility on Fire in Downtown L.A.

A structure fire at a recycling facility in downtown Los Angeles was reported Thursday afternoon, according to an alert from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The fire was reported by about 1:18 p.m. and is in the 2400 block of East Porter Street, the alert said. It described “heavy fire showing at [a] paper recycling facility.”

Twenty minutes later, another fire alert described “heavy flames outside and throughout” a 14,000-square-foot recycling facility with “baled paper goods.”

The alert also said 89 LAFD personnel were assigned to battle the blaze.

