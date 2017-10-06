1 Injured After Deputy-Involved Shooting in Duarte 

One person was injured after a deputy-involved shooting, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The incident was reported about 1:05 p.m. near the intersection of Royal Oaks and Encanto Parkway, according to Inspector Richard Licon.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed that a white sedan with paper plates had its rear window shot out and several unmarked vehicles surrounding it.

Licon told KTLA that one person was taken to a local trauma center, but that person’s injuries were unknown.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately known.

