Californians Would Get to Decide If Teacher Pay Should Equal That of State Lawmakers Under Proposed Ballot Initiative

California teachers’ paychecks could equal those of state legislators under a new initiative that proponents are aiming to qualify for the November 2018 ballot.

The proposed measure would require that credentialed teachers in the state are paid no less than lawmakers, most of whom earn $104,118 in yearly pay.

That would be a substantial pay bump for most of the state’s teachers. According to the state education department, average teacher salaries range from around $40,000 to $96,000, depending on the school’s size and the teacher’s experience level.

The initiative would impose a two-cent hike on the state sales tax to pay for the salary increase. It is being reviewed by the state attorney general before backers can gather the signatures to put it on the ballot.

