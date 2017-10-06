Connecticut Man Charged With Illegal Disposal of Newborn Baby’s Body Near Reservoir

Connecticut State Police have charged a Bristol man in connection with the illegal disposal of the baby’s body near the city’s reservoir in Harwinton in March.

Police charged 21-year-old Benjamin R. Edgerly with illegal disposal of a dead body and conspiracy to commit concealment of delivery, on Friday.

The arrest of Edgerly comes after the body of a baby was found at the Bristol Reservoir #4, near Route 72 and Route 4 on March 21. The body was discovered by Bristol Water Department employees, who were inspecting the reservoir.

The infant was identified after the mother talked to state police. He was a baby boy between 1 and 2 weeks old, state police said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death for the infant. Investigators are still trying to figure out what happened.

Edgerly is being held on a $100,000 bond. He was arraigned at Torrington Superior Court on Friday.