Create a Minimalist Wardrobe With Encircled

The founder and CEO of Encircled Kristi Soomer joined us live with looks from Encircled to help you create a minimalist wardrobe. The minimalist wardrobe is not just a closet with fewer items. It’s a selection of carefully curated items that are high quality. Encircled is on a mission to pack lighter and do more with less. Encircled believes in quality over quantity, building a closet full of items you love that are versatile and simplify getting dressed in the morning. For more information on Encircled and the looks seen in the segment, visit their website or follow them on social media.