Dry, Gusty Winds Expected This Weekend; Red Flag Warning Issued for Los Angeles-Area Mountains

Southern California this weekend is getting a preview of this season’s Santa Ana winds, the National Weather Service said.

Starting Friday and ending Saturday night, vegetation in Los Angeles-area mountains will dry out as warm, dry air blows across the landscape at 15 to 20 mph with occasional 40 mph gusts, said Stuart Seto of the National Weather Service.

The winds won’t be strong enough to be official Santa Ana winds, but their effect is the same — they increase the risk of a brush fire exploding out of control.

A red flag warning was issued for the Los Angeles and Ventura county mountains through 8 p.m. Friday, the weather service said.

