Gun Show in Costa Mesa Scheduled Despite Criticism That it’s Too Soon After Las Vegas Shooting

A two-day gun and Western Americana show is scheduled for the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa beginning Saturday, despite concern from some people about the event’s timing in the wake of Sunday’s mass shooting in Las Vegas.

The Crossroads of the West Gun Show — billed as the largest gun show in California — has been held annually at the fairgrounds for 35 years.

But Bob Templeton, the show’s chief executive, said Thursday that he’s received about a half-dozen calls and emails from groups who say it’s insensitive to have a gun show in light of the Las Vegas shooting that left 59 people — including the gunman — dead and hundreds wounded.

Templeton expressed sympathy for the victims and their families and referred to the shooter, Stephen Paddock, as a “madman.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.