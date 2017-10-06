Human Remains Found Near Palm Springs Amid Investigation Into 2009 Disappearance of San Fernando Valley Woman

Investigators are trying to determine whether human remains found on a property near Palm Springs are those of a young woman who went missing in 2009, the Los Angeles Police Department said Friday.

Detectives from LAPD’s elite Robbery-Homicide Division were conducting an investigation into the missing woman and developed clues over the past few months that led them to a property on Hot Springs Road in Sky Valley, according to Officer Drake Madison.

Human Remains were found on the property, LAPD Lt. Chris Ramirez confirmed, but it was not immediately known whether they were of the missing woman because of extensive decomposition.

It will take several weeks to identify the remains, according to Ramirez. The coroner’s office will begin working on identifying the person once all the remains have been removed.

The lieutenant said the department is working with the FBI and the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department to excavate the property. The process is expected to be slow to maintain any uncovered evidence and to respect the dignity of the deceased, Ramirez added.

LAPD did not release the missing woman’s name, saying only that she was 23 at the time of her disappearance, and that she was from the San Fernando Valley.

No additional details were provided.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this area.