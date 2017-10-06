ICE Director Blasts California’s New ‘Sanctuary State’ Law, Promises it Will Result in More Arrests

President Trump’s top immigration chief on Friday blasted California’s new “sanctuary state” law, saying it would “undermine public safety,” keep federal officers from performing their jobs and result in more arrests.

In a statement, Thomas Homan, acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, said his agency “would have no choice but to conduct at-large arrests in local neighborhoods and at worksites.”

The new law will largely prohibit state and local law enforcement agencies from using personnel or funds to hold, question or share information about people with federal immigration agents unless those individuals have been convicted of one or more offenses from a list of 800 crimes outlined in a 2013 state law.

Signed Thursday by Gov. Jerry Brown, the law was the result of months of tough negotiations between the governor, state Senate leader Kevin De León and law enforcement officials. It was the centerpiece of this year’s legislative proposals in Sacramento that sought to challenge President Trump’s stance on illegal immigration and provide protections for families amid the president’s threats of mass deportations.

