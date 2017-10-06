× Investigation Launched After 2 Men Shot at Apple Valley Bar: Sheriff’s Officials

An investigation has been launched after two men were shot outside an Apple Valley sports bar early Friday morning, authorities said.

Officials responded to reports of a shooting at Gators Sports Bar, located at 21041 Bear Valley Road, around 1:35 a.m., according to a statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Responding deputies found a man who had been shot in the leg and learned a second man, who was also shot in the leg, had already been transported to St. Mary’s Hospital.

Although officials interviewed both the wounded men, they said they have not been able to identify a suspect “due to their uncooperative nature.”

However, investigators gathered several rounds of ammunition that were fired near the bar.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the Apple Valley detectives at 760-240-7400. Anonymous tips can be submitted via 800-782-7463.