Lesley Bargar Suter: LA Loves Puerto Rico

Food Editor and Author Lesley Bargar Suter joined us live to tell us all about a week long food and drink benefit called LA Loves Puerto Rico. Starting Saturday, Oct 7 through next Saturday, for one week (October 7-14), 90 restaurants, bars and bakeries across Los Angeles will come together to raise funds – and awareness – for Puerto Rico hurricane relief. Each of the 90 have created a special Puerto Rico-inspired dish or drink, as a tribute to the people and culture affected by the hurricanes. 100% of proceeds generated from these items will be donated to Unidos Por Puerto Rico. Unidos Por Puerto Rico is an initiative brought forth by the First lady of Puerto Rico, Beatriz Rosselló in collaboration with the private sector, with the purpose of providing aid and support to those affected in Puerto Rico by the passage of Hurricane Irma and Hurricane María. For more information, a list of participants, and the dishes and drinks they’re serving – as well as a map that shows what’s in your area click HERE or follow us on Instagram / Twitter / Facebook: @LALovesPR