Man Fatally Shot After Person Knocks on Garage Door During Party in Carson

A man was fatally shot after a person knocked on a garage door while people were socializing in Carson early Friday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The shooting was reported about 5:40 a.m. in the 23500 block of South Panama Avenue.

A preliminary investigation indicated that about five or six people were socializing inside a garage when the person knocked on the door and opened fire into the crowd before running away, authorities said.

The victim was shot at least once and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives do not believe the incident is gang-related, but the shooting remains under investigation.