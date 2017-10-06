Man Pleads Guilty to Threatening to Kill Orange County Hookah Lounge Patrons, Sentenced to 60 Days in Jail

A 29-year-old man was sentenced to 60 days in county jail on Friday after pleading guilty to hate crime charges stemming from an incident at a Lake Forest hookah lounge, officials said.

Lake Forest resident Andrew Alan Carruthers entered a guilty plea on a felony criminal threats charge and misdemeanor charges of violating civil rights and resisting and obstructing an officer, according to a statement from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

He was also given a sentencing enhancement based on the finding that his offense was a hate crime.

The crime occurred on Sept. 15, after Carruthers walked into BluFig Hookah Lounge, located in a shopping center at 20672 Lake Forest Drive, around 9 p.m., DA’s officials said.

The 29-year-old had visible tattoos of white supremacist symbols on his body, officials said. One tattoo runs across his chest reading “Hate Boy,” according to the Los Angeles Times.

He was also wearing a shirt that said “F— ISIS,” though the expletive was spelled out, an Orange County sheriff’s official told the Orange County Register.

Carruthers exhibited aggressive behavior toward the lounge’s patrons, who were mostly of Persian descent. Although an employee asked him to leave, he returned several times, prosecutors said.

Then, he threatened to kill people who were there.

One of the business’ patrons called 911 and sheriff’s deputies responded.

Carruthers attempted to flee, running down Lake Forest Drive before he surrendered to authorities.

The Lake Forest resident had previously pleaded not guilty to the crimes on Sept. 20, and at that time DA’s officials said he could face up to six years in prison. Prosecutors did not disclose whether he had entered a plea deal with his guilty plea on Friday.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department investigated the incident.

