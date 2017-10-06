Ontario Police Officer Shot in the Head in Las Vegas Is Released From Hospital, Heads Back to SoCal

An Ontario police officer who was critically injured after being shot in the head during the Las Vegas mass shooting was released from the hospital Friday, authorities said.

Accompanied by his fiancee and his brother, Officer Michael Gracia was flew out of Las Vegas and is expected to land at Bracket Field in Laverne around 1:30 p.m., according to an Ontario Police Department news release.

From there, he will be taken to an undisclosed rehabilitation center in Southern California to receive additional medical attention.

Gracia, 24, was attending the Route 91 Harvest festival Sunday night when a gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel, killing 58 and wounding more than 500.

He underwent surgery after being shot in the head, and was initially listed in critical but stable condition, police said Monday. By Wednesday, he was able to get out of bed and walk again.

Gracia’s fiancee Summer was also struck by gunfire and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The woman, identified by the Las Vegas Review-Journal as Summer Clyburn, was shot in the back while shielding Gracia from further harm after he was shot, according to the newspaper.

The two recently became parents, with Clyburn giving birth three months ago to a daughter named Vayda, the Review-Journal reported.

Gracia is a four-year-old veteran of the department. He started out as a cadet and worked as a jailer before becoming a police officer, the department said.

A GoFundMe set up to raise money for the couple’s medical expenses has raised more than $88,000 as of Friday morning.