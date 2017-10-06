Parents of Mentally Ill Man Fatally Shot by LAPD at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center Awarded $3.5 Million

A federal jury awarded $3.5 million on Friday to the parents of a mentally ill man who was fatally shot by a Los Angeles police officer while at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, according to the family’s attorney.

Ruben Herrera, 26, had been taken to the emergency room in December 2015 by officers after they used a Taser and a carotid restraint — where pressure is applied to the sides of the neck — on him, authorities said at the time.

They had encountered Herrera that morning after responding to a report of a man throwing bottles at an apartment complex in the Harbor Gateway neighborhood.

After Herrera was treated at the hospital, he attacked the officers and reached for their guns, authorities said. Officer Alejandro Downey then shot Herrera, who died at the scene.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.