Security Heightened for Friday’s Coldplay Concert at Rose Bowl in Wake of Las Vegas Mass Shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Security measures will be heightened for concertgoers attending Friday’s Coldplay concert in Pasadena in the wake of Sunday’s mass shooting in Las Vegas.

“Spectator safety and security is paramount. In light of recent events, there are no specific, credible threats related to the Coldplay concert at the Rose Bowl Stadium,” the City of Pasadena posted on its website.

Like the concert grounds that hosted the Route 91 Harvest Festival, the Rose Bowl is an open-air venue. However, the stadium in Pasadena does have designated entry and exit points which will in securing it.

Video from outside the Rose Bowl Friday morning showed K-9 officers sweeping the area. An increased presence in law enforcement would be noticeable, the website stated.

Concertgoers are being asked to arrive by 5 p.m. for the 6:45 p.m. concert and allow extra time to pass through security screening.

The stadium parking areas will open by 3 p.m., with gates opening at 5:30 p.m.

The Rose Bowl also has a clear bag policy, which will be enforced. Details on the bag police can be found on the website.

Coldplay’s show at the Rose Bowl takes place one night after Irvine debuted its new venue, the FivePoint Amphitheatre, to outdoor concert fans Thursday.