South Pasadena Police Officer With ADHD Awarded $4.8 Million in Disability Discrimination Case Against City

Los Angeles jury has awarded $4.8 million to a former South Pasadena police officer who alleged he was fired by the city because of a disability.

After a two-week trial, the jury on Thursday found unanimously in favor of Timothy Patrick Green, an 18-year veteran who was dismissed from the Police Department in 2013.

Green’s lawsuit said the reason given for his dismissal, dishonesty, was untrue and that the real reason was discrimination based on his attention-deficit/hyper-active disorder.

South Pasadena City Atty. Teresa L. Highsmith did not return a call from The Times.

