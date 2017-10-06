× Woman Who Survived San Bernardino Massacre Attends Las Vegas Concert, Texts Fiancee ‘Active Shooter’

He was running, lungs burning, across the casino floor of the Luxor — leaving his friends behind in a mad, desperate sprint toward the massacre.

It’s happening again, he thought.

J.C. Monticone had just gotten a text message from his fiancee Sunday night. It was the same two words he’d heard from her on Dec. 2, 2015, when Melissa Castruita was working in San Bernardino at the Inland Regional Center.

“Active shooter,” the text read.

