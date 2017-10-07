4 Dead in Fiery Single-Car Crash in Northridge; Speed Played a Role, Investigators Say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Investigators were working to identify four people killed after their BMW veered into the wrong side of traffic and slammed into a tree in Northridge Friday night.

The silver sedan splintered into pieces and burst into flames due to the force of the high-speed impact that occurred around 11 p.m. near the intersection of Balboa Boulevard and Lassen Street, according to Detective Bill Bustos with the Los Angeles Police Department.

All four of the car's occupants were dead by the time paramedics arrived, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Detectives believe the victims were in their late teens or early 20s but had not yet positively identified the bodies.

The vehicle was traveling east of Lassen Street, approaching Balboa Avenue at a high rate of speed when it swerved into oncoming traffic and smashed into a wall and tree, among other objects, investigators said.

“Regrettably, coming eastbound on Lassen, there is a considerable hill prior to the intersection," Bustos said. "After crossing the intersection it appears that the vehicle lost control as a result of the speed.”

Bustos estimated the BMW was driving at a speed two or three times the posted limit of 40 mph, meaning it was likely traveling around 100 mph.

He added that a second vehicle, a four-door black sedan, may have been involved. Authorities are interested in interviewing that driver as a possible witness.

A pedestrian witness who spoke to media at the scene said the cars were "clearly racing."

Anyone with information about the incident can contact LAPD detectives at 818-644-8000.