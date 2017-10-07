× Vigil Honoring Victims of Las Vegas Massacre to Be Held at Huntington Beach Pier

People will gather Sunday night in Huntington Beach to pay their respects to the victims of last weekend’s mass shooting in Las Vegas.

The candlelight vigil will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Pier Plaza at Main Street and Pacific Coast Highway.

The massacre at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival claimed the lives of 59 people— including the shooter, Stephen Paddock, who killed himself — and left hundreds more injured. It has been called the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history.

Andrea Castilla, a Huntington Beach resident, was killed while celebrating her 28th birthday at the festival.

