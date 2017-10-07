VP Pence to Take Fundraising Tour Through California, Beginning in L.A.

Vice President Mike Pence is venturing to a place that President Donald Trump has yet to visit since his swearing-in: California.

Pence will travel to the predominantly Democratic state Sunday for a fundraising swing, according to a source close to the administration.

Meanwhile, Trump will attend a fundraiser in Greensboro, North Carolina, Saturday night, which is expected to draw as many as 250 people and raise as much as $2 million, according to a Republican National Committee aide.

Pence’s office also confirmed the trip, which will take place after he visits Las Vegas on Saturday to speak with local officials and residents following a citywide prayer walk being staged to help the city heal from the mass shooting there last Sunday night.

The vice president is expected to attend four fundraisers in California, starting in Los Angeles, and then going to Newport Beach, Sacramento and Bakersfield in the state’s Central Valley.

Pence will also mix in a few official administration stops, selling the President’s tax reform plan, according to the vice president’s office.

The source close to the administration estimates that Pence will bring in a $5 million haul over the course of the trip. The money will go to a joint fundraising committee that raises money for the National Republican Congressional Committee, a political action committee run by House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, whose district includes most of Bakersfield, and the vice president’s own PAC, dubbed the Great America Committee.

It’s a role that Pence has become accustomed to: acting as one of the most visible and desirable fundraisers for the Republican Party. While the President has appeared at only a handful of fundraising events since taking office, including the one Saturday night in Greensboro, Pence has appeared at a number of fundraisers since taking office, acting as the keynote speaker at events across the country for the Republican National Committee and his own leadership PAC.

