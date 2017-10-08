× Bar Brawl Results in Hit-and-Run Fatality: Sheriff’s Officials

A brawl outside of a Paramount bar escalated to an apparent hit and run leading to a man’s death early Sunday morning.

Investigators responded to the location at a bar near the 16600 block of Paramount Boulevard where an argument between two parties had taken place. The argument led to a fight that spilled onto the street where a suspect allegedly retrieved his vehicle and struck the victim with the vehicle at 1:33 a.m., a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department report stated.

The suspect allegedly drove his vehicle in the wrong direction on Paramount Boulevard to strike the victim.

The victim was pronounced dead after being transported to a local hospital, officials said.

The suspects, two Hispanic men in their 20s, were last seen driving northbound on Paramount Boulevard in a dark-colored sedan, officials said.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.