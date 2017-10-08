Hundreds Turn Out for Vigil Honoring Las Vegas Massacre Victims at Huntington Beach Pier

As the sun set over the ocean Sunday night, a throng of mourners huddled in front of the Huntington Beach Pier to commemorate those killed a week ago in the Las Vegas massacre.

They were among thousands who gathered over the weekend at candlelight vigils across the state — including events in Placentia and Simi Valley — to remember those who lost their lives too soon.

Among those who died was Andrea Castilla, a Huntington Beach resident killed while celebrating her 28th birthday at the festival where a gunman opened fire. That weekend, her boyfriend of seven months, Derek Miller, was planning to propose.

At the pier in her hometown, many survivors of the attack were scattered in the crowd, orange and purple ribbons pinned to their shirts. Among them was Mignon Underwood, 51, who said she came to the vigil to “process it all.”

