Man Dead After Officer-Involved Shooting in City of San Fernando

A man died in an officer-involved shooting in the city of San Fernando Sunday, officials said.

The incident occurred at the 100 block of Harding Avenue at 11:00 a.m., a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department news release stated. The man, who sheriff’s officials described as a suspect, was taken to a local hospital after being struck by gunfire where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

No officers were harmed in the shooting, officials said.

Authorities did not say why the man was considered a suspect or give further information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau detectives responded to the scene and assisted the San Fernando Police Department in the investigation, officials said.

Officials urge anyone with information about the incident to contact Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.